Barclays Boosts Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target to $10.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 24.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CYH. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

