Barclays Boosts FDM Group (LON:FDM) Price Target to GBX 1,190

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,190 ($15.55) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised FDM Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

LON:FDM traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,214 ($15.86). 16,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,466. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20. FDM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 873.47 ($11.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,222.88 ($15.98). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,038.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

In other news, insider Sheila Flavell purchased 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.82) per share, with a total value of £124,096.50 ($162,132.87).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

