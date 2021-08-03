Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Holdings Lifted by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 904.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,845 shares during the period. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN accounts for 1.8% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc. owned 0.76% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CAPE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.39. 185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,567. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.