Barclays Increases SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $372.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $335.00 to $372.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.82.

Shares of SBAC opened at $342.36 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $346.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 278.34 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $1.96. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,450,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

