Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OEZVY stock remained flat at $$19.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051. Verbund has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.68.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $812.58 million for the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

