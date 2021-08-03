Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SKFRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.08.

SKFRY traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.27. 11,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,844. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

