Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DNB Markets cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Epiroc AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

