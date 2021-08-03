Barclays Upgrades Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to “Overweight”

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $282.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $268.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $233.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.08 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 1 year low of $174.52 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Workday by 41.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,956,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.