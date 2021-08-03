Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 2,189 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $84.78 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 133.66% and a negative net margin of 140.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

