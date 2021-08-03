Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.64% of Barrett Business Services worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.25.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

