Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given a $25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has been given a $25.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.

GOLD has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,586,378. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 92,907 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 304,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.