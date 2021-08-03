Base Protocol (BASE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72,219.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 55.6% against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00004123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $998,221.91 and approximately $72,219.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00061805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.63 or 0.00812424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00094980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042360 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 854,619 coins and its circulating supply is 631,232 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.