BASIC Market Cap Reaches $27.94 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, BASIC has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $27.94 million and $1.04 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00061870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.98 or 0.00807652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00093846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042370 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

