Bata (BTA) Price Tops $0.0182

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a total market cap of $92,166.64 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.19 or 0.00363716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000687 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

