Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 278,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,403,533 shares.The stock last traded at $27.40 and had previously closed at $29.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

