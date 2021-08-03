Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 278,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,403,533 shares.The stock last traded at $27.40 and had previously closed at $29.65.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.
In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
