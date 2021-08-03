Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $80.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAX. Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, raised their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

BAX traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $76.56. 53,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,839. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. Baxter International has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

