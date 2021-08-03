Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Director Mark Bly Buys 25,000 Shares

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) Director Mark Bly acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$56,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at C$859,012.65.

Shares of BTE traded up C$2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,254,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,777. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.18. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$2.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTE shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital upgraded Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.26.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

