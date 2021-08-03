BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,504 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of BCE worth $28,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in BCE by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,198 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BCE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,649,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,403 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in BCE by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,053,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,187,000 after purchasing an additional 348,366 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in BCE by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,856 shares in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

BCE stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.05. 54,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,136. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

