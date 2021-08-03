Beacon (BECN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,555.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Beacon has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $7,555.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018339 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001499 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars.

