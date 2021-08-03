Beam (BEAM) Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001385 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Beam has a market cap of $49.46 million and $6.76 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005113 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 93,558,600 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

