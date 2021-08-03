Beaxy Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $1,516.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00061982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00809605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00093963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042392 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

