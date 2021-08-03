Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Achieves Market Cap of $69.70 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $968.12 or 0.02514418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $69.70 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00033103 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.55 or 0.00261156 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00034819 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016119 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

