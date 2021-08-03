Beer Money Market Capitalization Achieves $486,600.36 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $486,600.36 and $21,402.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00060211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.05 or 0.00813448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00094966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042003 BTC.

About Beer Money

BEER is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,250,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

