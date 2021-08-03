Beetle Coin Achieves Market Cap of $133,449.45 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $133,449.45 and $2,731.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

