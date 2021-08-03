Belt Finance (BELT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.09 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $45.00 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for about $9.03 or 0.00023666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00046125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00102336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00146376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,095.95 or 0.99869874 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.09 or 0.00849624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,985,053 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

