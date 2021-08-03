Belt Finance (BELT) Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.31 or 0.00024230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $46.23 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,963,636 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

