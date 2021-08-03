Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.31)-($0.24) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $58-60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.60 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNFT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Benefitfocus from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 189,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.