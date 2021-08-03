Bentley Systems (BSY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bentley Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion and a PE ratio of 108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,228,562.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,640,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,317,792.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $9,198,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,023,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,272,357 shares of company stock valued at $72,745,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

