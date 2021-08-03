Beowulf (BWF) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.32 Million

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Beowulf coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Beowulf has a market cap of $5.32 million and $4.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded 46.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00061327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00805602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00094349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00042327 BTC.

Beowulf Coin Profile

Beowulf is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.