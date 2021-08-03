Berenberg Bank Lowers Meggitt (LON:MGGT) to Hold

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 560 ($7.32). Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGGT. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 533 ($6.96) to GBX 491 ($6.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 546 ($7.13).

MGGT stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 734.60 ($9.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,287. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.18. Meggitt has a 12 month low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 758 ($9.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 474.59.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

