Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $835,321.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,080 shares of company stock worth $627,862 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

