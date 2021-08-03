Bernie B. Berry III Sells 2,000 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bernie B. Berry III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Bernie B. Berry III sold 300 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $19,362.00.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.30. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $68.00.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,505,000 after buying an additional 878,916 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after buying an additional 397,429 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 271,528 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 105.3% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 396,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 203,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 77.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 149,301 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.