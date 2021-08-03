Berry Data (BRY) Price Tops $1.09 on Exchanges

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 75.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded up 108.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $2.03 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00100519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00141310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,536.49 or 1.00213501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.20 or 0.00845690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

