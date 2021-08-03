bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Trading Down 2.3%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €29.05 ($34.18) and last traded at €29.20 ($34.35). Approximately 11,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.90 ($35.18).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €36.75. The stock has a market cap of $204.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

