BetProtocol (BEPRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00061870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.98 or 0.00807652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00093846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042370 BTC.

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

