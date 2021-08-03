BetterBetting Achieves Market Capitalization of $232.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00060713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00811716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00094851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042490 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

