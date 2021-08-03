Beyond Air (XAIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Beyond Air to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 111.52%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. On average, analysts expect Beyond Air to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

