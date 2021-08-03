Beyond Finance (BYN) Hits Market Cap of $3.22 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $3.22 million and $2.61 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00045168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00101475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00141035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,632.38 or 1.00336917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00840927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,222,117 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

