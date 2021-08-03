BHPCoin Price Down 9.2% This Week (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001582 BTC on major exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $12.18 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00100085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00140310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,245.45 or 1.00228975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.83 or 0.00843416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

