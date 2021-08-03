BIDR (BIDR) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.64 million and approximately $18.56 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BIDR has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00100718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00141578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,251.34 or 1.00040166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.80 or 0.00846852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

