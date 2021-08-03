Bifrost (BFC) Achieves Market Cap of $42.37 Million

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Bifrost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Bifrost has a total market capitalization of $42.37 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bifrost has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.04 or 0.00809645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00094995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042153 BTC.

Bifrost (CRYPTO:BFC) is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

