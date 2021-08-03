Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 1,853.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,309 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.27% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 41,761 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 349.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 109,316 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 98.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 66.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 25,862 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGFV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $948,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,297.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at $496,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,136 shares of company stock worth $2,468,567 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGFV opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.85. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

