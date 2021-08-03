Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.93

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $9.94. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 14,935 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

