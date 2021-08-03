Big Data Protocol (BDP) One Day Volume Tops $422,358.00

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $422,358.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00062263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.93 or 0.00804197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00093620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042197 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 28,858,556 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

