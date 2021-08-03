BIKI Market Cap Reaches $4.07 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. BIKI has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $344,678.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BIKI has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One BIKI coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00061848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.39 or 0.00801343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00093590 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042073 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

