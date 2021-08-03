Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total transaction of $1,095,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,055.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,736 shares of company stock worth $34,475,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bill.com by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $207.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of -252.50 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $211.85.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

