Binance Coin Price Hits $322.59 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for about $322.59 or 0.00842514 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion and $1.36 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.