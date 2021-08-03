Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Sets New 12-Month High at $756.64

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $756.64 and last traded at $745.69, with a volume of 116239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $736.47.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $641.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,091,437,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,970,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,592,000 after purchasing an additional 57,614 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,544,000 after purchasing an additional 117,413 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

