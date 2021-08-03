BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Boosted by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,727,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises about 1.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.95% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $144,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,565 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $124.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

