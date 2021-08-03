Bionic (BNC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Bionic has a total market cap of $12,097.43 and $5.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bionic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bionic has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.85 or 0.00428902 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001170 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.07 or 0.00874375 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bionic Profile

BNC is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Bionic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bionic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bionic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bionic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

